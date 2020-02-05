WATCH: 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman honored during State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump touted the newly established Space Force, the branch of the military which was officially formed last month.

He introduced one of the White House guests, 13-year-old Iain Lanphier, who aspires to join the Space Force as an adult.

“Iain has always dreamed of going to space. He was first in his class and among the youngest at an aviation academy. He aspires to go to the Air Force Academy, and then he has his eye on the Space Force. As Iain says, ‘most people look up at space. I want to look down on the world,'” Mr. Trump said.

The president also praised Iain’s great-grandfather, another guest of the White House, Charles McGee. McGee is one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Mr. Trump recently signed a bill promoting McGee to brigadier general.

McGee, who was wearing his uniform, received a standing ovation from both parties.