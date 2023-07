PINOLE, Calif. (WNCN) — Could it be the G.O.A.T. in the herding of goats?

Pinole police were called out Monday to the 1800 block of Shea Drive. Was somebody getting the officers’ … goats?

No, just a bunch of silly billies and naughty nannies overrunning the block. The officers were called to help re-contain the hooved hoard after their baaaaad (Yes, we went there.) escape attempt.

Pinole is across the San Francisco Bay from San Francisco, about 22 miles from the Golden City.