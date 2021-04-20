WATCH: Judge reads guilty verdicts in Derek Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (WNCN/NewsNation) – A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all counts in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death, following an arrest that happened on suspicion Floyd used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a convenience store.

The most serious charge, the second-degree murder count, carries up to 40 years in prison.

The verdict comes after the racially diverse jury listened to three weeks of evidence filled with countless surveillance videos, emotional testimony and medical experts.