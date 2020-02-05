WATCH: ‘Perhaps she will tear up the [impeachment] verdict,’ Sen. McConnell says about House Speaker Pelosi

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Shortly after President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up the president’s speech in a video that has since gone viral.

Now, after the President was acquitted on both charges against him in the impeachment trial, Senator Mitch McConnell threw a barb at Speaker Pelosi, saying that maybe she will tear up the verdict as she copies of the president’s speech.

“The House Speaker says she will just refuse to accept this acquittal. Speaker of the House says she will refuse to accept this acquittal. Whatever that means. Perhaps she will tear up the verdict the way she tore up the State of the Union address.”

Watch what McConnell had to say in the video player above.