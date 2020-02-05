WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Shortly after President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up the president’s speech in a video that has since gone viral.
Now, after the President was acquitted on both charges against him in the impeachment trial, Senator Mitch McConnell threw a barb at Speaker Pelosi, saying that maybe she will tear up the verdict as she copies of the president’s speech.
“The House Speaker says she will just refuse to accept this acquittal. Speaker of the House says she will refuse to accept this acquittal. Whatever that means. Perhaps she will tear up the verdict the way she tore up the State of the Union address.”
Watch what McConnell had to say in the video player above.
- Robert Pattinson declared ‘the most handsome man in the world’
- Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in Showtime series
- US Coast Guard seizes $46M of cocaine, arrests 9 smugglers in Caribbean
- 70 students out with illness causes NC school to close for 2 days
- WATCH: ‘Perhaps she will tear up the [impeachment] verdict,’ Sen. McConnell says about House Speaker Pelosi
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now