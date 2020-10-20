‘We can debate without degrading each other’: Republican and Democrat gubernatorial candidates release joint ad

Opposing candidates in Utah’s gubernatorial race released ads on Tuesday that are as shocking as they are heartwarming. Republican Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and law professor Chris Peterson, a Democrat, appear together to call for civility among voters.

“I’m not sure this has ever been done before…but as our national political dialogue continues to decline, my opponent and I decided to try something different,” Cox tweeted Tuesday. “Let’s make Utah an example to the nation.”

“We can disagree without hating each other,” Cox says in one of the ads, in which he stands next to Peterson.

“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson said.

Cox and Peterson are running against each other to become the governor of Utah after Republican Governor Gary Herbert announced last year that he would not seek re-election. Their joint ads are lighthearted — both men joke about who voters should elect before urging Utahans to respect each other, no matter how they vote.

“Our common values transcend our political differences and the strength of our nation rests on our ability to see that,” Peterson said in a second ad.

Both candidates also promised to respect the outcome of the upcoming presidential election on November 3. President Donald Trump has previously refused to commit to such a transfer if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election in November.

“I want to thank Chris for his willingness to record these PSA’s with me,” Cox tweeted Tuesday. “No matter who wins the presidential election, we must all commit to a peaceful transfer of power and working together.”

“Working together and the peaceful transfer of power are integral to what it means to be American,” Peterson added in a tweet.