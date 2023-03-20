RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans has recalled both a frozen produce product and Impossible chicken nuggets.

The frozen item is the 12 ounce package of Wegmans FYFGA Steamable Vegetables — Frozen Chopped Spinach with a UPC code of 0-77890-36964-7, according to the grocery chain’s website.

It is being recalled because of pest contamination.

All inkjet codes are between K30247 20:25 and K30247 22:14 and the Best Before Date is “JUL 24 24.”

Customers can return the product to the service desk for a full refund.

On Friday, Wegmans recalled the 13.5 ounce packages of Impossible Chicken Nuggets and Wild Nuggies because of potential of small pieces of wood foreign material.

Impossible Chicken Nuggets

UPC: 81669702114

Best By dates:

1/26/24

1/27/24

1/28/24

2/9/24

2/11/24

2/16/24

Impossible Wild Nuggies

UPC: 81669702039

Best By dates:

2/14/24

1/21/24

All product may be returned for a full refund, Wegmans said.

For more information, contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.