Wendy’s workers fired after man takes bath in kitchen sink

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Several employees at a Wendy’s in Greenville, Michigan was fired after video surfaced online of a young man submerged one of the kitchen sinks.

The video, posted to a community Facebook page, has been viewed tens of thousands of times. It shows the person taking a bath in the sink while an employee walks by and talks with him and a third person records.

In a statement provided to News 8 Wednesday, franchise owner Team Schostak Family Restaurants called the incident “completely unacceptable” and said everyone involved was fired right away.

The statement added the restaurant on N. Lafayette Street at Summit Avenue had been thoroughly cleaned.

“This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized. The health department visited the restaurant today and no violations were reported,” the statement from Team Schostak Vice President of Human Resources Christian Camp.