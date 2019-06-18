West Virginia church pastor charged for sexually abusing mentally handicapped man

WALLERDORF, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 21: A cross stands on the spire of a Catholic church on September 21, 2018 in Wallerdorf, Germany. The German Bishops Conference is due to release a report on September 25, 2018 in Fulda on sexual abuse by German Catholic priests. According to the report there have been at least 3,677 victims, mostly boys, of abuse in the years between 1946 and 2014. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A pastor of a church in Bluefield is facing charges for sexually abusing a 25-year-old mentally handicapped man, according to police.

Anderson H. Martin II was indicted on sexual assault and sexual abuse charges by a Mercer County Grand Jury last week.

Court documents state Martin called the victim’s family and asked if he could “take out” the victim. The family told officers when their son returned home, he was wearing different clothes. The victim told officers Martin took him to his home, undressed and showered him. While in the shower, the victim said Martin asked for inappropriate favors.

Documents state a sexual assault kit revealed the victim was in fact sexually abused.

Police said Martin is a pastor at the Greater Tabernacle of Faith Apostolic Church located on Bland Street in Bluefield.

Detective K. L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department handled the investigation.

