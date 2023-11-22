(NEXSTAR) – Are you traveling this Thanksgiving? Or maybe someone burned the turkey (or forgot to take it out in time to thaw).

Either way, if you’re looking for a restaurant serving food during the holiday, you’re in luck.

Here’s a look at the national restaurant chains that will be open for Thanksgiving this year. Hours may vary by location, so be sure to check online or call ahead to make sure your spot is open.

Applebee’s

Some Applebee’s locations will be open for Thanksgiving but may be operating under limited hours. You can check your location’s hours online.

Arby’s

Many Arby’s locations will be open for the holiday, a representative tells Nexstar. You can check your restaurant’s hours here.

Burger King

Because Burger King restaurants are individually owned, hours may vary by location, a spokesperson tells Nexstar. Hours can be found on the BK app or online.

Dairy Queen

Like Burger King, because Dairy Queen locations are individually owned, hours can vary by location. You can check those hours online.

Denny’s

Unsurprisingly, the place that prides itself as being “always open,” Denny’s will be open for Thanksgiving.

Domino’s

Domino’s, another chain with independently owned locations, may be open for Thanksgiving. Hours may vary, so check your store’s hours online before ordering a pizza.

Dunkin’

If you need a coffee on the run, many Dunkin’ locations will be open for the holiday. You can check your spot’s hours online here.

IHOP

With many locations open 24 hours, if you need pancakes on Thanksgiving, you’ll likely be able to find them at your local IHOP. You can confirm your IHOP’s hours online.

Jack in the Box

A representative tells Nexstar that Jack in the Box locations will be open for Thanksgiving, but hours may vary by location. You can check your spot’s hours online.

McDonald’s

Need some fries? McDonald’s locations will be open for Thanksgiving, and hours can be found online.

Panera Bread

Hours can vary by location, according to Panera Bread. You can find those hours here.

Pizza Hut

Hours may vary across Pizza Hut locations, so check your hours online before ordering.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Many Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations will be open; you can check hours online.

Sonic

Some Sonic locations, which are locally owned, will be open for Thanksgiving, a spokesperson tells Nexstar. You can find those hours online.

Starbucks

If you’re in need of some coffee, many Starbucks locations will be open. You can find hours online or in the Starbucks app.

Waffle House

As an always open location, Waffle House restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open for Thanksgiving, the company confirmed online. You can find your nearest spot’s hours here.

What restaurants are closed for Thanksgiving?

While many chains are open this year, some will close their doors for Thanksgiving.

Among those are Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, Jersey Mike’s, Olive Garden, Raising Cane’s, and Taco Bell, according to company spokespeople.

Representatives tell Nexstar most Chipotle, Firehouse Subs, KFC, Noodles, and Qdoba locations will be closed, but because they are all independently owned, some may be open. You can check your location’s hours online or in the chains’ apps.

Many gas stations and convenience stores will also be open for Thanksgiving, as will many grocery stores (though possibly with limited hours).