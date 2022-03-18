WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Included in the $800 million of new United States assistance for Ukraine are weapons of various types that are already known — such as the Javelin anti-tank missiles and the Stinger missile that takes down aircraft.

Also included were 100 mysterious “Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems,” according to the White House news release this week.

CBS News reports that the weapon is something called the Switchblade — a unique type of loitering missile that can be aimed to destroy small targets, such as squads or vehicles. The media have also called it a “kamikaze drone.”

The Switchblade is made by AeroVironment Inc., of Simi Valley, California. The weapon was used in Afghanistan and a year ago a $13 million contract was awarded by the Pentagon to purchase more of the unique missiles.

U.S Marines were training with the Switchblade in North Carolina earlier this month.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Julian Alvarado, a San Diego native and anti-tank missile gunner with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, prepares to launch a Switchblade Unmanned Aircraft System during Littoral Exercise II (LEX II) on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 3, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isiah Enriquez, a native of Lubbock, Texas, and a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), launches a Switchblade Drone during a training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 7, 2021. 1/2 is tasked as 2d MARDIV’s experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts and force structures. The unit’s findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps in accordance with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher)

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Altamirano, a fire support Marine with 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, launches a lethal miniature aerial missile system during an exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 2, 2020. During the exercise, 1st ANGLICO’s mission was to launch, locate, track, lock and engage a simulated enemy target with an unmanned aerial system. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Janik, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, launches a Switchblade 300 10C system as part of Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Sept. 24, 2021. New and advanced weapon systems will enhance 3d Marines ability fight and win a distributed and contested environment. Janik is a native of Franksville, Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Moradian)

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Parrott, a native of Richmond, Va., and a machine gunner with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (1/2), 2d Marine Division (2d MARDIV), launches a Switchblade Drone during a training exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., July 7, 2021. 1/2 is tasked as 2d MARDIV’s experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts and force structures. The unit’s findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps in accordance with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Sarah Pysher)

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, launch the Switchblade 300, a weaponized Small Unmanned Air System, at Range 230 for Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 1-20 on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 23, 2019. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy J. Lutz)

The Switchblade is not well known.

“I don’t know what a switchblade drone is, but it sounds like it should be going to Ukraine,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said this week, according to CBS News.

The Switchblade was developed to provide small units the ability to carry a short-range drone-type munition mission. The weapon can fit into a soldier’s backpack and can be set up in just a few minutes. It’s only 2 feet long and weighs just 6 pounds.

Once launched, a Switchblade can linger in the air for 15 minutes, providing an aerial view of the enemy — a small bunker, vehicle or a group of troops, for example — back to the soldier.

The Switchblade then can lock onto a target and then move in at high speed — 100 mph — to wipe out the threat.

It also provides a valuable “wave off” option that allows the solider operating it to cancel the munition even as it dives for a kill. That allows a decision up until 4 seconds before impact, cutting down on collateral damage or wrong target selection.

The Switchblade can then be steered to another target or self destruct — because it can not be reused once launched.

Here is a look at the other items included in the $800 million of U.S. assistance for Ukraine