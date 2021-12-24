Where is Santa Claus now? NORAD has eyes on the big man!

(WGHP/WNCN) — Every year, millions of children take to their screens to track down the man of the season.

We’re talking about Santa Claus, of course!

He stopped by to visit the WGHP studios for a bit on Christmas Eve morning, but after that, he had to hit the skies quick so he could deliver presents all around the world.

For 66 years, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey around the world.

The tracking of Santa started with an accident in 1955 when a newspaper printed the wrong number for the North Pole — so instead of Santa, children called the Continental Air Defense Command, which was the forerunner of NORAD.

Kids can check on Santa’s progress online or by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD.

NORAD Tracks Santa also has a free mobile app. Your child can countdown to the big day, play mobile games, and listen to holiday music. Check out Google Play and the Apple Store for more information.