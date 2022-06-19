(ISeeCars) – Pickup trucks have surged in popularity thanks to their capability and versatility. Once perceived as strictly work vehicles, modern-day pickup trucks have evolved to become functional family haulers thanks to improvements in comfort and safety. In fact, the top three most popular cars are pickup trucks, proving that they appeal to drivers hauling families, heavy loads, and everything in between.

Pickup trucks account for 16.6 percent of all vehicles on the road, though they are far more popular in some states than others. Here is a ranking of states by their share of light-duty pickup trucks:

Ranking of States by Shares of Trucks- iSeeCars Rank State % Trucks 1 Wyoming 37.6% 2 Montana 34.2% 3 North Dakota 31.4% 4 Idaho 31.2% 5 Alaska 30.8% 6 South Dakota 29.8% 7 West Virginia 27.1% 8 Nebraska 24.6% 9 Vermont 24.6% 10 Oklahoma 24.5% 11 Arkansas 24.3% 12 Iowa 24.3% 13 Maine 24.1% 14 New Mexico 24.1% 15 Louisiana 23.6% 16 Kentucky 23.0% 17 Kansas 21.6% 18 Wisconsin 21.0% 19 Mississippi 21.0% 20 Utah 20.5% 21 Alabama 20.5% 22 Minnesota 20.1% 23 Missouri 19.6% 24 Michigan 19.3% 25 Texas 19.2% 26 Tennessee 19.1% 27 South Carolina 19.1% 28 Colorado 19.0% 29 New Hampshire 18.6% 30 Washington 18.3% 31 Oregon 17.7% Overall Average 16.6% 32 North Carolina 16.3% 33 Indiana 16.3% 34 Georgia 16.0% 35 Hawaii 16.0% 36 Ohio 15.9% 37 Arizona 15.1% 38 Pennsylvania 14.9% 39 Nevada 14.5% 40 Virginia 14.2% 41 Rhode Island 14.1% 42 Florida 13.7% 43 Delaware 13.6% 44 Illinois 12.9% 45 Massachusetts 12.0% 46 California 11.7% 47 New York 11.6% 48 Maryland 11.1% 49 Connecticut 10.4% 50 New Jersey 8.0%

Wyoming is the state with the most pickup trucks and has 2.3 more pickup trucks on the road than the average state. Known as “the Cowboy State,” ​​Wyoming is a Western Rocky Mountain state that requires off-road and all-weather capability thanks to unpaved roads, rugged terrain, and harsh winters.

Texas, which leads the nation in pickup truck sales volume, ranks 25th in the nation for the state’s total vehicle share.

The top 10 states with the highest share of pickup trucks are all mountainous states.

New Jersey has the lowest share of pickup trucks at 8.0 percent, which is half the national average.

Florida, Illinois, and Delaware, some of the flattest states in the country, are among the states with the lowest share of pickup trucks.

With the exception of Illinois, the 10 states with the lowest shares of pickup trucks are all coastal states.

More from iSeeCars:

Methodology:

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million used car sales from June 2021 through May 2022. The shares of light-duty pickup trucks within each US state were calculated and used as ranking metrics across states.

This article, Which States Drive the Most Pickup Trucks, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.