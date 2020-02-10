White House asks for less money to build Border Wall

(CNN)–The White House is set to ask Congress for less border wall funding according to a CNN report.

A CNN report said that a budget proposal is expected to be released this week and in it a request for two billion dollars for the wall.

Last year, the White House asked for five billion which Congress denied.

In 2018, President Trump allowed the government to shut down for a historically long impasse that did not yield him the request for money for his wall.