(CNN)–The White House is set to ask Congress for less border wall funding according to a CNN report.
A CNN report said that a budget proposal is expected to be released this week and in it a request for two billion dollars for the wall.
Last year, the White House asked for five billion which Congress denied.
In 2018, President Trump allowed the government to shut down for a historically long impasse that did not yield him the request for money for his wall.
- Retailers try clothing rental, but will it be a good fit?
- K-9 dies after years of service with the NCSBI, NC Fire Marshal’s Office
- White House asks for less money to build Border Wall
- AMBER ALERT: Police searching for abducted boys ages 1 and 7
- Raleigh woman threatens man with gun, steals his truck keys, iPhone, warrants say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now