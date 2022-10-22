CHICAGO (CBS News) — Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance.

The intense video was taken in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood last month.

The incident is a repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life in Chicago from the many who carry illegal guns.

Gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore.

Those rounds went off right in front of the two employees for Med Express Ambulance on Sept. 21. The camera in the ambulance captured the fear of the workers. It also shows there were other drivers near the park that day.

The right side of the video shows that by the lagoon bullets few by someone on a bike. Video shows the person down on the ground by a light pole.

Then the EMTs realize someone could be injured.

They make a U-turn and jump into action to help the biker, despite their very close call with the gunmen themselves.

WBBM learned the person on that bike was not hit by bullets and instead hit the ground to avoid getting shot.

While the video shows the fear of those in the ambulance, it also highlights the uphill battle of police to get guns off the street.

The people in the black Infiniti were not caught.