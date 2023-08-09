RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you know someone heading back to school, they could fill up their car for free.

Advance Auto Parts is offering the chance for freshmen to win a “fuel ride” to college.

It’s called the “Advance Auto Parts Fuel Ride to College Sweepstakes.”

Ten lucky winners will have four years of gas paid for their cars.

More than 60 percent of college students say that paying for gas hurts their finances the most, according to a recent national survey.

You can apply for the chance to win here.