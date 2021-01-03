HOUSTON, Texas (CBS Newspath/KTRK) — A gunman opened fire at a Houston nightclub early Sunday, killing an innocent woman and injuring three Harris County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. outside the Set Nightclub in the 2900 block of Travis Street.

Deputies working extra jobs at the club responded to a fight in the parking lot when a man opened fire, according to Houston police executive assistant chief Troy Finner.

Two of the deputies were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, while one was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. All three were expected to survive.

“I don’t know what led him to shoot into a crowd where police officers and other citizens were, but we’ll find out,” Finner said.

One of the deputies, a woman, was shot in the abdomen and was taken into surgery. She was conscious and talking, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Another deputy, a male, was shot in the foot, and the third was shot in the hand and a lower extremity, Gonzalez said.