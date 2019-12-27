Woman arrested after dog dragged behind car, police say

PADUCAH, Ky. — A woman who is accused of dragging a dog behind a car was arrested in Kentucky, police say, the Associated Press reports.

Jennifer Morris, 60, is facing second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct.

On Monday, dispatchers reportedly received 911 calls telling them that someone was driving with a dog leashed to the back of the car.

Police say the car pulled into the parking lot of a restaurant and when officers arrived, Morris was arguing with bystanders.

Officers went up to Morris who “was belligerent and refused to calm down,” according to a press release.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian to be treated for serious injuries.

Morris is currently booked into jail.

