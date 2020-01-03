Woman arrested for DWI after hitting car in New Mexico Walmart parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police video now shows a wild night in a northwest Albuquerque Walmart parking lot. In November, employees on their break kept a suspected drunk driver from taking off after the young woman played bumper cars in the parking lot.

Police were called to a Walmart parking lot near Coors and I-40 on Nov. 1, 2019.

A 21-year-old driver and her friend appear drunk to everyone but themselves. The Walmart employees say the driver was backing up into the same car again and again. They kept her there until the police arrived.

The passenger eventually agreed to step out of the car while asking the officer to light a cigarette. However, in the driver’s seat, Angelina Martin refused to get out of the car.

Martin attempted to drive away, but then crashed into a curb about a block from the area. She also didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

Officer: “Get out of the car.”

Martin: “I’m okay. Can I go home?”

While police are dealing with Martin, the passenger again asks for the officer to light her cigarette.

Martin is set to go on trial next month for DWI and for taking off.

