DEL MAR, Calif. (KFMB/CBS Newspath) —A popular Del Mar beach near San Diego was closed after a shark attack was confirmed around 10 a.m. Friday near the 17th Street beach guard tower.

Del Mar lifeguards said that a woman was in waist-deep water with another person when they noticed the woman swimming was waving her arms, looking like she was in distress.

When the lifeguards responded, they pulled the swimmer onto shore and saw that her injury was consistent with a shark bite, officials said.

The woman was given medical aid and was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The beach and water access have been closed north and south of 17th Street off Coast Boulevard for the next 48 hours.

Lifeguards did a search of the water nearby and did not spot any sharks in the immediate area.

Earlier this week, a dead Great White Shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines Beach. The 8-foot-long female shark was estimated to be only 2 years old.