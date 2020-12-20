Woman charged with battery after coughing in health care worker’s face, police say

TRUCHAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Truchas woman has been charged with battery on a health care worker after refusing to wear a mask in a medical center waiting area on Dec. 3.

According to a criminal complaint, a police officer was called to La Familia Medical Center in Truchas after Joy Ebel allegedly verbally harassed healthcare workers and coughed into one of their faces.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with assault after video shows him exhaling on protesters outside Trump’s golf course

The complaint states after the third time hospital staff asked her to put a mask on, Ebel stood up, got nose to nose with a health care worker, and then coughed into the worker’s face.

The worker is now working from home and does not have any symptoms.

Officials say Ebel also coughed into a second health care worker’s face. Both workers were wearing PPE.

Latest Crime News