Woman crashes car into ex-boyfriend’s home, tries to run over his new girlfriend, police say

LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS Newspath/KRQE) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after an incident at her ex-boyfriend’s home in November.

Las Cruces Police Department posted on their Facebook page saying that, Amanda Gonzales, drove to her ex-boyfriend’s home in Las Cruces where he was living with his new girlfriend, and tried to run them over with her car.

Police say when Gonzales showed up at the home she began banging on all of the windows and confronted her former boyfriend.

The situation got physical after Gonzales punched her ex and he later shoved her into the rocks outside, according to police.

Cellphone video shows Gonzales getting into her car. Police say instead of leaving, she tried to run over her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend and when she missed, authorities say she rammed into the house.

After the crash left a hole in the house, she backed up and tried to hit the house again, only to get stuck in the gravel landscaping outside, police said.

Las Cruces Police showed up to a crumpled front bumper, a smashed house, and inside the home, a wall in pieces.

Police say when they arrived Gonzales’ ex-boyfriend was nowhere to be found.

Gonzales was arrested and admitted to trying to run them over, according to police. She is now facing felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.