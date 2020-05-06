Woman dies after being hit by dump truck that plowed through gas station parking area, police say

AUBURN, Ill (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly accident at a Casey’s gas station involving a dump truck.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office said a woman was killed after being hit by the truck.

Obaidah Gresham, 62, of Auburn, was pronounced dead about 12:45 p.m. Monday.

Illinois State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the Auburn Township dump truck failed to make a curve on Illinois Route 4 at Lincoln Street in the town.

The truck drove through the ditch, passed over Lincoln Street and landed in the Casey’s parking lot and hit the woman, who was out of her car. The truck came to rest against the building.

The truck driver, identified as Bennie Jackson, 43, was intoxicated and is facing several charges, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

