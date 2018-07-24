National News

Woman dies when chunk of concrete falls on Tesla

Posted: Jul 24, 2018 07:12 AM EDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman died Monday while driving in St. Louis when another driver’s accident on a bridge above her caused a 1-ton chunk of concrete to fall on her car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said the woman died instantly when the concrete hit her black Tesla sedan. Police Lt. Paul Lauer called it “a very freak accident.”

They said the 22-year-old driver of a white sedan lost control of her car about noon Friday after making a turn onto the bridge in western St. Louis. She crashed into a concrete barrier, dislodging a large piece of the barrier and sending it to the parkway below.

Authorities have not identified either woman.

A third car, a white SUV, was behind the black Tesla below and rear-ended it.

