Woman filmed yelling at teens charged with impersonating police officer

DALLAS (WNCN) – A woman who was caught on camera threatening to arrest teens on a playground was later arrested herself.

Samantha Louise Eley was captured on cellphone video Oct. 16 berating a group of teens at Fort Worth’s Dream Park.

“I’m a (expletive) PD so get the (expletive) out of here now if you’re not here to play as a child. I can literally arrest you as a (expletive) . Which is your choice? Are you a child or a (expletive) adult? Go now! Get out of here!”

The park is custom designed for children of all abilities.

Eley was arrested later on bond violation charge from a domestic violence case not connected to the playground incident, police said.

Two days later while still in custody of Fort Worth police, she was charged with impersonating a public servant.

She’s being held on a $2,500 bond.

In regards to the video that was captured on Oct. 16 at 3:41 p.m. at the Dream Park located at 2001 University Dr. in Fort Worth: It has been confirmed this person is NOT a FWPD officer, but a possible local resident. We are actively investigating this incident — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 17, 2019

