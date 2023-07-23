RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Rincon Police Department is searching for two people who stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise and assaulted a 68-year-old Lowe’s employee who tried to stop them.

On June 25, Takyah Berry, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton went inside Lowe’s and loaded multiple items into shopping carts, according to police.

Police say they walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The victim, Donna Hansbrough tried to stop one of the shoplifters by grabbing the shopping cart belonging to the female suspect, Takyah Berry, according to police.

“I was tired of people walking out and not paying for stuff,” Hansbrough said, adding that she initially asked the trio for a receipt for all the merchandise.

Police say that Hansbrough never made physical contact with any of the thieves, only grabbing the cart. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects, Joseph Berry, then struck Hanbrough in the face three times before leaving.

“It was a shock when he hit me — I don’t know why, but I was not afraid,” Hansbrough said.

Both Joseph Berry and Takyah Berry, who are uncle and niece, are still at large.

Photo courtesy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office

The Lowe’s employee who tried to stop the shoplifting was fired four days later for intervening. Lowe’s said that Hansbrough’s actions were a violation of their policy. She had worked for the company for 13 years.

“I really wasn’t expected to be fired. I really loved that job — I did my best,” said Hansbrough, who had a black eye after the attack.

If you know the whereabouts of Takyah Berry or her uncle Joseph Berry, contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.

