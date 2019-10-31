Woman found dead with 8-foot python wrapped around her neck

OUIDAH, BENIN – JANUARY 07: A man holds a Python in the ‘Python Temple’ on January 7, 2012 in Ouidah, Benin. Ouidah is Benin’s Voodoo heartland, and thought to be the spiritual birthplace of Voodoo or Vodun as it is known in Benin. Shrouded in mystery and often misunderstood, Voodoo was acknowledged as an official religion in Benin in 1989, and is increasing in popularity with around 17 percent of the population following it. A week of activity centred around the worship of Voodoo culminates on the 10th of January when people from across Benin as well as Togo and Nigeria decend on the town for the annual Voodoo festival. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Ind. — A woman was found dead with a snake around her neck in Benton County, Indiana Wednesday night, police say.

Indiana State Police said Benton County Sheriff Don Munson found the woman inside the Oxford home, according to WLFI. It appeared the woman had been “killed by a reptile,” police said.

ISP described the building as a “reptile home” that had been specifically set up to house 140 snakes. Police found an eight-foot-long reticulated python around the woman’s neck, according to the Journal & Courier. The newspaper also reported that Sheriff Munson owns the home.

The victim was identified as Laura Hurst, 36, of Battle Ground. Police say they would usually go to the location about twice per week.

Police said Hurst’s cause of death would be determined during an autopsy that’s been scheduled for Friday.

