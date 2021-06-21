Woman hit by 3 vehicles, killed while crossing road

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A 35-year-old Texas woman was killed after being hit three times while walking across an Ohio highway.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident happened about 11:33 p.m. Sunday in Margaretta Township.

The drivers of a 2012 Buick SUV, a 2017 Toyota four-door and a 2017 Honda SUV were traveling west on state Route 2 at the time.

The woman, identified as Shanae F. Beito, of San Benito, Texas, reportedly tried to cross the highway in a southbound direction when she was hit by the first vehicle. She was then struck by the other two vehicles.

Alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time. The crash is still under investigation.