Woman intentionally coughed in 1-year-old’s face inside frozen yogurt shop, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Northern California are asking the public for help identifying a woman caught on camera coughing on a 1-year-old in a Yogurtland earlier this month.
According to the San Jose Police Department, the assault suspect was waiting in line on June 12, when she became upset that a woman with the baby was not maintaining social distancing.
Police say the suspect was wearing a mask while waiting in front of the woman and her child, who was in a stroller.
Investigators say when the suspect became upset, she removed her mask and coughed two to three times on the baby’s face.
The woman with the stroller can be seen quickly flipping up the hood to protect the child.
The suspect is described as a white female in her 60’s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- ‘Out of control’: Off-duty Missouri police officer caught on camera threatening couple
- Troopers identify 4 NC teens killed in crash on I-40
- Police video reportedly shows different side to Columbus protester viral video
- Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison
- VIDEO: Minivan pushes crushed motorcycle down freeway following hit-and-run crash
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now