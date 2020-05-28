Woman tells police she ‘has COVID-19,’ spits at officer to ‘infect him so he dies’

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Following her DWI arrest, an Orchard Park woman told officers she “has COVID-19” and spit at an officer to “infect him so he dies,” police say.
According to Orchard Park Police, they got a call reporting 26-year-old Amanda Korczynski could not maintain a vehicle in its lane.
Police quickly located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.
Officers say Korczynski showed signs of intoxication and failed numerous sobriety tests.
She spit and screamed at the officer while riding in the patrol car on the way to the station.
Officers say she also kicked the cage of the patrol car and refused to give a breath test.
Police charged Korczynski with attempted assault, DWI, refusal to take a breath test, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and driving left of center.
They released her on appearance tickets.
Korczynski’s next scheduled appearance in the Town of Orchard Park Court is in July.
