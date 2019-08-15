Woman throws cat off 17th story balcony during argument, police say

EUCLID, OH (WNCN) – A 24-year-old Ohio woman faces a felony animal cruelty charge after she threw a cat off a 17th story balcony, cleveland.com reports.

Melissa Thornton was arguing with her roommate when things escalated, police said.

Thorton is accused of throwing a bicycle off the 17th floor to a parking lot below at an apartment complex off of Lake Shore Boulevard.

She then picked up a cat and threw it off the balcony police, said.

The cat was found critically injured when found on the parking lot below, police said. The cat had to be euthanized.

Thornton received a $5,000 bond on a felony cruelty to animals charge.

