Woman’s obituary: In lieu of flowers ‘do not vote for Trump’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.
Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul. A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols.
And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist. Her Oct. 11 obituary read: “In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump.”
