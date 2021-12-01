World AIDS Day: How the pandemic impacted the fight against an epidemic

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker holds an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV, siphoning away health workers and other resources and setting back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030. (AP Photo/John Raby)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 700,000 Americans have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the disease was first detected 40 years ago. Thirty-eight million people across the globe also live with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, today.

At its start, an AIDS diagnosis was a death sentence. Now, scientists have developed treatments to help people live long lives.

However, a cure continues to evade scientists.

While research and treatment of AIDS has come a long way, it has slowed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David Wohl is a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the UNC School of Medicine. While a COVID-19 expert now, his background is in HIV research. He’s the site-lead at the UNC HIV Prevention and Treatment Clinical Trials Unit.

Wohl said it’s unclear just how much of a negative impact coronavirus has had on AIDS/HIV.

“Testing rates are down. People are not getting tested as much as they used to,” Wohl said. “We also saw that a lot of services were discontinued or interrupted during the pandemic, including needle exchange – safe needle, and that worries me a little bit about HIV and Hepatitis C transmission among people who inject.”

Top medical advisor to the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said this week that the COVID-19 pandemic has diverted scientific and financial resources from the fight against AIDS. It means there’s no slowing the 30,000 to 40,000 new infections every year.

Learning lessons from COVID-19

“Before COVID, we were hoping to cut that in half, if not eliminate it, within the next 10 years,” Wohl said. “Hopefully, we can be on track with maybe some of the lessons we’ve learned from COVID.”

Some of the technologies that have been developed for HIV in the past have been used to create therapies for other viruses. Wohl said we may see COVID-19 developments now help with HIV, particularly when it comes to mRNA vaccines.

“For HIV, we’ve been looking at broadly neutralizing antibodies, monoclonal antibody therapy combinations to treat HIV. And you’re going to see more of that technology developed probably spurred on by what we’ve done with COVID,” Wohl said.

Fauci agreed in an article published in Nature. Fauci said, “It’s likely that one could build on some of the tools and platforms used for COVID-19 vaccines, including messenger RNA and optimizing immunogens to prompt the most effective immune response. Entering the fifth decade of AIDS, the challenge to researchers is to work with at-risk communities to deliver treatment and prevention to everyone in the world who needs them.”

Inequities persist

A CDC report this week found inequalities still exist in the fight against HIV.

Its report found Black and Hispanic/Latino gay and bisexual men were less likely to receive an HIV diagnosis, be virally suppressed, or use pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV, compared with White gay and bisexual men.

“We have the scientific tools to end the HIV epidemic, however, to achieve this end we must acknowledge that inequities in access to care continue to exist and are an injustice. We must address the root causes of these ongoing disparities and make proven HIV prevention and treatment intervention available to all,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

A new strategy

In time for World Aids Day, the Biden administration unveiled its new National HIV/AIDS Strategy: