WASHINGTON (WNCN/CBS News) — The COVID-19 virus that has ravaged the globe since late 2019 was likely leaked from a lab, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the report’s conclusion of an accidental leak from a Wuhan, China, lab was reached with “low confidence.”

The newspaper cited the classified intelligence report. According to the newspaper, the Department of Energy’s report said a lab mishap that led to the COVID-19 disaster was based on “new intelligence.”

The Wall Street Journal reported the FBI previously determined that a lab leak caused the initial spread of COVID-19 — with “moderate confidence” in that conclusion.

A U.S. intelligence report says three workers at a lab in Wuhan, China developed COVID-like symptoms in November 2019.

Just this past week, the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Department released 900 pages of records to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, according to an HHS official. The move came as the Republican-led panel launches its review of the Biden administration’s handling of the pandemic crisis.

Committee chairman Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Republican of Ohio, had requested records from the agency, including from National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, former White House COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera. The panel, which was previously controlled by Democrats, said it is probing whether COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan, China and the Chinese Communist Party covered it up, as well as whether U.S. taxpayer dollars were being sent to the lab.

The committee requested phone records, calendars and dozens of sets of internal records from top federal health officials.

Though HHS did not specify what records it shared with the panel Tuesday evening, an agency spokesperson told CBS News, “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is committed to working in good faith to address the Select Subcommittee’s oversight requests.”

The theory of a Wuhan “lab leak” has been previously argued by Senate Republicans and has been a particular focus of GOP congressional investigators and some cable news talk segments.

Though Fauci has answered a series of questions about the theory, including in Senate hearings, Wenstrup said Fauci has not done so to the same extent before a House panel.

“We have concerns about (Wuhan), and the type of research and studies that were taking place there,” Wenstrup said. “So, we do want to dig in to that.”