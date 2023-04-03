(WKBN) – A tag team pro wrestling legend and member of the WWE Hall of Fame has died, according to multiple reports. Robert “Bushwhacker Butch” Miller was 78.

Miller’s death came after he was hospitalized following a medical episode at an event during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Miller’s niece and the daughter of tag team partner Bushwhacker Luke Williams, Jackie, announced Monday that he had passed away.

Over their decadeslong career, the tag team competed for several different companies including the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), All Japan Pro Wrestling and Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling in Canada.

Over the course of the 1980s, they were a violent tag team known as “The Sheepherders.” During this time, they had rivalries with legends Roddy Piper and Rick Martel. They even wrestled against the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rocky Johnson.

The Bushwhackers came to the WWE in 1988 as a comedy tag team, where they would walk to the ring in a silly fashion, swinging their arms in the air. They would even result to licking the heads of themselves and their opponents. They defeated the Fabulous Rougeaus at WrestleMania V in 1989.

The Bushwhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.