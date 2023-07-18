DOVER, Del. (WNCN) — A 42-foot sport fishing yacht named “Done Deal” ended up as “well done” following a fire — with no injuries Tuesday in the Delaware Bay, officials said.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. when a Cumberland County, New Jersey, dispatcher called Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, according to a U.S Coast Guard news release.

The boat caught fire near Delaware Bay’s main shipping channel.

U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May

At the same time as the dispatcher call, the Coast Guard was alerted to an emergency radio beacon, registered to “Done Deal,” which was activated near the same location.

A witness at the scene told dispatchers that the boat was fully engulfed in flames and the only occupant was on the bow.

A Coast Guard crew in a 29-foot Response Boat quickly arrived on-scene, found and recovered the man from the water.

Response boat crews from the Downe Township Fire and Rescue, in New Jersey, and Little Creek Fire Company, in Delaware, arrived and fought the fire until it was extinguished.

The man aboard the boat was not injured.

The boat’s owner is arranging commercial salvage. The incident is under investigation.