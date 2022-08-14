NAPLES, Florida (WNCN/CBS Newspath/WINK) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it found a yacht belonging to a Naples doctor — but the doctor himself could not be found.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for Dr. Chaundre Cross Sunday, according to a news release Sunday night from the agency.

Crews began the initial investigation Wednesday and then 100 hours of searches for Cross, the news release said.

Cross’ 33-foot vessel “Vitamin Sea” was located adrift 16 miles south of Sanibel Island Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

The search covered about 13,100 square miles.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of Dr. Cross during this difficult time,” Capt. Michael Kahle, commander of Sector St. Petersburg, said in a news release.

WINK-TV reported Cross’ wife filed for divorce the same day the doctor vanished. The TV station reported the Sea Ray boat was not damaged when U.S. Coast Guard crews found it.

The TV station reported Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina.

In addition to boats involved in the search, the U.S. Coast Guard used an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, a HC-130J Hercules from Air Station Clearwater and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Air Station Miami.

Also helping in the search were the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Collier County Sheriff, Lee County Sheriff, and Naples police.