Year in Review: Politics

(CNN Newsource) – From an impeachment scandal rivaling those of Presidents Nixon and Clinton, to national emergencies, political mud-slinging and power struggles, we take a look back at 2019’s most impactful political stories.

President Trump became the third president in history to be impeached by the House.

The President is now facing trial in the senate on two articles of impeachment.

One for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress.

The House vote came after a House Intelligence Committee investigation lead to the delivery of an explosive report stating the President placed his own personal and political interest above the interest of the United States.

The report came after public and private testimonies from key witnesses sparked by an anonymous whistleblower who reported misconduct on a phone call between President Trump and Ukranian President Volodmyr Zelensky alleging the White House withheld aid in an effort to pressure Zelensky to help Trump with the 2020 election by making a public announcement that they would launch an investigation into Ukranian energy company Burisma and their dealings with Joe Biden’s son.

President Trump lashed out against the Mueller probe into alleged Russian collusion involving the Trump campaign, a scandal that haunted his presidency from the very beginning.

After nearly two years of investigations, Mueller released his findings concluding the Trump campaign believed it would benefit from the actions of the Russian government but there was no evidence of collusion.

Democrats regained control of the House allowing Nancy Pelosi to regain her power as House Speaker, making her the first woman to ever hold the job twice and the first person in six decades to regain the post.

The battle over President Trump’s border wall kept the U.S. in the longest government shutdown in history, spawning chaos at America’s airports and national parks and causing torment for government workers who depended on a regular paycheck.

President Trump eventually signed a bill to end the shutdown which didn’t have funding for the wall.

Thousands of immigrant children, separated from their parents and taken into custody after President Trump declared a national emergency at the line between the U.S. and Mexico, allowing him funds to start work on his proposed border wall.

The move sparked backlash from many states and Congress, and in October, a federal judge ruled the move unlawful.

The deaths of some immigrants while in ICE custody, or shortly following their release, prompted widespread concern about conditions in the facilities. An inspector general’s report from the Department of Homeland Security found “immediate risk to the health and safety” of the migrants.

President Trump shocked the world when he suddenly announced the U.S. would be withdrawing its forces from Syria, sparking backlash from top military officials and politicians on both sides of the political aisle.

Many condemned the move, saying America was turning its back on its long-time allies, the Kurds, and leaving them to die as Turkish forces invaded.

President Trump had signlaed his intention to withdraw months before, claiming victory over ISIS.

Women dresses as handmaids took to the streets all across America in protest to controversial abortion bans that were passed in several states, Alabama passing the strictest of them all, considering abortion a felony that could land a doctor behind bars for up to 99 years for performing one.

The law has been temporarily blocked by a federal court.

Finally, political legend Elijah Cummings passed away at the age of 68, and former presidents and top lawmakers packed into a Baltimore church to pay their final respects.

