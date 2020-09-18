Yelp: 60 percent of businesses that closed due to COVID-19 are closed permanently

(WIVB) – Sixty percent of businesses that closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic are now permanently closed, according to Yelp.

Yelp found that more than 160,000 businesses were forced to shut since the virus took hold.

Nearly 100,00 of those businesses are closed for good.

The hardest-hit states are also some of those most affected by COVID-19, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York.