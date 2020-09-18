Yelp: 60 percent of businesses that closed due to COVID-19 are closed permanently

National News

by: WIVB

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – Sixty percent of businesses that closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic are now permanently closed, according to Yelp.

Yelp found that more than 160,000 businesses were forced to shut since the virus took hold.

Nearly 100,00 of those businesses are closed for good.

The hardest-hit states are also some of those most affected by COVID-19, including California, Texas, Florida, and New York.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories