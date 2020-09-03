‘You shoot at police, expect us to shoot back,’ sheriff says

HAMILTON, OH (WNCN) — A sheriff in Ohio is taking aim at those who he says “abuses police”, citing instances in Chicago, Oregon, and New York of officers being shot at, blinded by lasers, and having water thrown on them.

Sheriff Richard Jones of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton, Ohio said in a Facebook post he has “seen the lawlessness in the country over the last few months directed toward police.”

“I won’t tolerate it, period. You shoot at the police expect us to shoot back. I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months. If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform keep in mind, nothing in life is free,” Jones was quoted as saying.

In Chicago, a 19-year-old man was been charged after two Chicago officers were shot on Aug. 30.

Jeffon Williams is charged with seven felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer.

One officer was still recovering after having surgery. The other officer was later released from the hospital.

Three federal agents who were sent to Portland, Ore., to try to help quell the city’s protests were “likely left permanently blinded” from clashes, White House officials said back in July.

“A federal agent’s hand was impaled by planted nails, another federal agent was shot with a pellet gun, leaving a wound deep to the bone, and tragically, three federal officers were likely left permanently blinded by the rioters using lasers pointed directly into their eyes,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.