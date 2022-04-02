TAMPA (WFLA) – Two people were struck by lightning while leaving Saturday afternoon’s Yankee game in Tampa, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that two adults — a man in his 60s and a female in her 20s — were struck by lightning while in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium just before 4 p.m.

Tampa Fire Rescue transported both people to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The two were among others who were leaving the Yankees game which ended after six innings due to inclement weather.

New York was playing the Atlanta Braves.