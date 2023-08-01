(KRON) — “Euphoria” star Zendaya remembered the “boundless light” of her late co-star Angus Cloud in an emotional tribute Tuesday.

Cloud was found dead in his Oakland, California, home on Monday, and his cause of death has not yet been released. He was 25 years old.

On Tuesday, Zendaya posted a photo of Cloud on Instagram, along with a note about his life.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” she wrote. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

Both Cloud and Zendaya are Oakland natives. The two actors attended the Oakland School for the Performing Arts.

Cloud later moved to New York City, where he was discovered by a casting director. Not long after, “Euphoria” fans fell in love with his character Fez on the Emmy-award-winning series.

Zendaya continued, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

On Monday, Cloud’s family shared the actor had just lost his father.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.

The Oakland School for the Performing Arts also released a statement on Cloud’s death: “Angus is remembered as a multifaceted and talented artist in instrumental music, digital media and production design who had a huge presence at OSA… We are equally proud of Angus’ artistic accomplishments and his career since leaving OSA.”

HBO said in a statement that Cloud “was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.” The third season of the show has not started filming.

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone,” Zendaya wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.