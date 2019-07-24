It may be only Wednesday afternoon but it’s 5 o’clock somewhere!

And no, it’s not National Margarita Day, but it is National Tequila Day!

Tequila is the spirit is traditionally used in margaritas, as well as plenty of other cocktails.

Tequila comes from a succulent called the blue agave, which grows in Mexico’s Jalisco state.

Mexican law says the drink must come from Jalisco to legally be labeled tequila.

Jose Antonio Cuervo obtained the first license for distilling this cause of memorable fun times–and occasionally deep regrets–hundreds of years ago.

A few restaurants around the Triangle are hosting specials to honor the national ‘holiday’ including: Chuy’s, Chili’s, On The Border, and Bahama Breeze.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

