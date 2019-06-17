103-year-old FL woman becomes a U.S. citizen

NORTH MIAMI (CNN) — A North Miami woman has just become a U.S. citizen at the age of 103.

Andrea Joseph was born Aug. 15, 1915, in Haiti. She arrived in the United States about 15 years ago.

“We’re excited to celebrate Andrea Joseph, who just got her citizenship and became a United States citizen,” said her great-grandnephew McKenzie Fleurimond. “And as a grand-nephew of Andrea, it’s a great pleasure.”

With her daughter, granddaughter, and her great-grandnephew surrounding her, she proudly shows off her citizenship diploma.

“We told her that she was going to become a citoyen, which is citizen in Creole French,” said her granddaughter Mildred Ogé. “She was excited, she was elated, overjoyed, even, that she finally can become a citizen of the United States of America. So it was definitely a great milestone in her life at the age of 103.”

Fleurimond is a commissioner for the city of North Miami Beach and is particularly excited to see his great-grandaunt vote next year.

“Looking very forward to that, to bringing her to the polls for the first time,” he said.

Joseph said there’s a history of longevity in her family. Her granddaughter also revealed one of the things she does to stay young.

“So she just wants to thank God that her grandfather lived to be 110 years old,” Ogé said. “That’s what she’s contributing her age to. In addition to that, she just wants to thank God that she’s now able to be a United States citizen. She does enjoy being in the outdoors. She does like traveling. Yeah, she likes to travel now. And she does enjoy the outdoors, being in the sun, taking in some of that natural sunlight, so she enjoys those things.”

Family members said she is a role model for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joseph enjoys going on road trips to visit her family.

“As a family, she’s a matriarch, so she’s definitely setting an example that no matter how old you are, you can accomplish your goals, your dreams, your vision. She’s really given us a burst of energy and a burst of fresh air so that we can put our minds to our goals and definitely achieve them. So this is a great thing, great thing.”

