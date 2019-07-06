21 wounded as vacant pizza restaurant explodes in Florida

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – Police and firefighters are investigating an explosion at a Florida shopping plaza that injured 21 people — two of them critically.

The explosion happened Saturday morning at a vacant pizza restaurant in a shopping center in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The blast sent large pieces of debris about 100 yards across the street.

An LA Fitness gym building was heavily damaged from debris from the exploded restaurant nearby.

“We have an approximate count of about 15-20 patients at this point. One was taken as a Level 1 trauma at the Broward Health Medical Center. The other one was also transported to Broward Health,” Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon told WPLG-TV.

The TV station later reported that 21 were wounded and that two people were critically injured.

Authorities say gas may have fueled the explosion — but they have not determined exactly where the gas came from or how it ignited.

The blast sent debris flying along a busy road in Plantation, west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County. The restaurant where the explosion was centered was destroyed, and nearby businesses were damaged.

“We thought it was thunder at first, and then we felt the building shake and things started falling. I looked outside and it was almost like the world was ending,” said Alex Carver, who works at a deli across the street from the explosion. “It was nuts, man. It was crazy.”

The blast scattered large pieces of concrete as far as 50 yards (46 meters) away and sent pieces of metal as far as 100 yards (91 meters) across the street. Carver said two of his co-workers’ cars were destroyed.

The explosion demolished the building, leaving behind only part of its metal frame. It blew out the windows of a popular fitness club, LA Fitness, next door.

Dozens of firefighters responded and could be seen picking through the rubble with dogs sniffing through the debris. There were no known fatalities immediately after the explosion, said police officer Chavez Grant.

The Plantation fire and police departments said on Twitter that the street was closed to traffic.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now