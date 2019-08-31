20 victims reported in Odessa, Texas area after 2 shooters reported

ODESSA, Texas (WNCN/KMID/AP) — An official with the City of Odessa said at least one person is dead and about 20 people are injured after an active shooter situation on Saturday afternoon.

Police officials said as of 4:30 p.m. local time a suspect had hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut.

In Midland, one suspect is down at Cinergy movie theater in Midland.

The Associated Press reported the suspect in the mail truck was shooting at victims randomly.

One of the suspects is believed to be driving a gold-colored vehicle and has a rifle.

Police in Odessa, say one or possibly two suspects hijacked the postal vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

The University of Texas Permian Basin campus has gone into lock-down. There have been no reports of fatalities.

Odessa and Midland are located near each other in west Texas.

