BREAKING: Neighbor who testified against Amber Guyger shot and killed in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — According to the Dallas Morning News, Joshua Brown, the neighbor of Botham Jean who testified in Amber Guyger’s trial, was found shot dead at a Dallas apartment complex.
People are also posting RIP on Joshua Brown’s personal Facebook page following the shooting, further confirming his identity, though the Dallas Police Department hasn’t released an official statement.
Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus, the lead prosecutor in the Guyger case, said Saturday that Brown stood up at a time when others won’t say what they know. It’s said this prosecutor confirmed it was Joshua Brown who was shot about 10:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road.
Joshua Brown, 28, was originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but moved to Texas in 2008. He testified in defense of Botham Jean on day two of Amber Guyger’s trial.
In part of his testimony, Joshua Brown describes hearing Botham Jean sing in the mornings. Brown lived in the apartment complex directly across from Jean. He says when he would go outside of his unit, he could hear Botham Jean singing gospel music.
According to Brown, he was home at the time Botham Jean was shot. He remembers looking out of the peephole, seeing Amber Guyger.
