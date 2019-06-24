Carrie Underwood shares hilarious video showing son’s different reactions to parents singing

(WFLA) – You can’t win them all, Dad.

5-month-old Jacob, the second son of country music star Carrie Underwood and professional hockey player Mike Fisher, was the center of a hilarious video on Facebook over the weekend.

The video shows Underwood’s infant son’s polar opposite reactions to her singing versus her husband singing.

The parents take turns singing Vince Gill’s “I Still Believe In You” to their 5-month-old.

Jacob clearly disapproves of his father’s singing voice, bursting into tears and crying whenever his dad starts to sing.

Underwood soon takes over, belting her famous voice that made her the winner of American Idol Season 4 back in 2005. Shortly after she starts singing, Jacob settles down and even begins to smile.

But, the minute Underwood stops and Fisher continues, Jacob loudly displays his disapproval. Once again, Underwood calms him down by cutting her husband off and singing the song herself.

Underwood shared the video to Facebook and Instagram on Saturday night with the caption, “Everyone’s a critic.” It has since racked up over 177,000 likes and has been shared over 55,000 times on Facebook.

Underwood and Fisher also share an older son, Isaiah, who turned 4 years old in February.

Everyone’s a critic…🤷‍♀️ Mike Fisher Vince Gill 😂 Posted by Carrie Underwood on Saturday, June 22, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now