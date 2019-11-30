Christmas tree shortage this year blamed on 2008 recession

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Friday marked the official start to Christmas season, and while many spent the day shopping for gifts it was also one of the biggest shopping days for a hallmark of the season – Christmas trees.

There is a Christmas tree shortage across the nation this year, caused mostly by the great recession in 2008. That year, Christmas tree farmers planted fewer seedlings.

It takes about ten years for a tree to grow to its full size, so we’re just now feeling the effects.

Farmers say droughts on the west coast and too much rain in the Midwest has also added to the shortage.

The manager at Barr Evergreens Christmas Tree lot on Shipyard, however, said people in Cape Fear region shouldn’t really be impacted by the shortage.

“The trees are tight. There is a small shortage going on. It will be this year and next year but it’s getting itself worked out as far as in the Wilmington area, we have plenty of supply here,” said manager Brad Jordan.

North Carolina and Oregon are the two largest producers of Christmas trees in the US.

