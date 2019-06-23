College student missing nearly a week after taking Lyft from Utah airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck hasn’t been heard from for nearly a week after she landed Monday at the Salt Lake City International Airport and took a Lyft ride.

“I just have no idea what happened to her, where she is. Nobody does, and it’s pretty terrifying,” said friend Andrew Bolling.

He says the 23-year-old had flown back from her grandmother’s funeral around 1 a.m. Monday. She took a Lyft and texted her parents she was OK.

Lueck hasn’t been heard from since — and friends say her phone is turned off.

“Whether she’s endangered or not, that’s a tough thing for us to say. We’re just treating it right now as we’d like to find her,” said Detective Michael Ruff with Salt Lake City Police.

Police confirm Lueck has been listed as a missing person — but, they say, they were notified of her disappearance Thursday.

“We need to make sure she’s OK,” said Ruff.

KTVX reached out to Salt Lake City Police Saturday evening, they told the TV station that there’s no new information in their investigation.

They’re asking anyone with information on Lueck ‘s whereabouts to please give them a call at 801-799-3000.

