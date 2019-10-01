Dallas police officer guilty of murder

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of her neighbor in his home.
Amber Guyger was charged in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.
The jury convicted Guyger of murder. Jurors resumed deliberations Tuesday morning after several hours of discussion Monday afternoon.
Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.
Prosecutors say it’s absurd Guyger didn’t pick up on clues that she was at the wrong apartment.
Guyger was fired from the force after she was charged with murder.
