Dallas police officer guilty of murder

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo, fired Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger, right, arrives for jury selection in her murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courthouse in downtown Dallas. The murder trial for a Guyger who shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed black man in his Dallas apartment is set for opening arguments Monday Sept. 23, 2019. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP File)

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas police officer has been found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of her neighbor in his home.

Amber Guyger was charged in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.

The jury convicted Guyger of murder. Jurors resumed deliberations Tuesday morning after several hours of discussion Monday afternoon.

Guyger testified that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own after a long shift and that she believed he was an intruder. The 31-year-old Guyger has said she feared for her life.

Prosecutors say it’s absurd Guyger didn’t pick up on clues that she was at the wrong apartment.

Guyger was fired from the force after she was charged with murder.

